The multiple award-winning Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, under the direction of Kumu Hula Napua Silva, brings this year to a close with an inspirational performance, Hanau Ke Ali’i, A King Is Born. A joyous presentation, celebrating the Christmas season by honoring the birth of Christ through mele and hula. Over 100 dancers take the stage and share their favorite Christmas songs and memories. They are joined by their Kumu, Napua Silva, a six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning female vocalist, and many other stunning entertainers to bring the very best of Hawaiian music and hula to our Maui `ohana.