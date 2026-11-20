Guieb Cafe opens its newest location at Davies Pacific Center in Downtown Honolulu. The family-owned cafe is known for its ube mascarpone pancakes and hearty local plates, including Fried Chicken and Ube Waffles, Prime Rib Loco Moco and the Kalihifornia Burger. Breakfast and lunch, dine-in and takeout, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show the cafe's ad for 10% off at the Davies location.