Guieb Cafe Grand Opening at Davies Pacific Center
Guieb Cafe Grand Opening at Davies Pacific Center
Guieb Cafe opens its newest location at Davies Pacific Center in Downtown Honolulu. The family-owned cafe is known for its ube mascarpone pancakes and hearty local plates, including Fried Chicken and Ube Waffles, Prime Rib Loco Moco and the Kalihifornia Burger. Breakfast and lunch, dine-in and takeout, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show the cafe's ad for 10% off at the Davies location.
Guieb Cafe at Davies Pacific Center
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Guieb Cafe
8082005161
guiebscatering@gmail.com
Guieb Cafe at Davies Pacific Center
841 Bishop St., Unit 103Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
8082005161
guiebscatering@gmail.com