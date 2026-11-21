Rosanna Xia, award-winning author, documentary filmmaker, and environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times, will speak twice on the UH Hilo campus (Dec. 2 and 3). She specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. Xia will discuss her recent documentary film on toxic ocean dumping, "Out of Plain Sight," and share insights from her years of reporting on the marine environment, with lessons learned on how to turn complex issues into memorable stories.

Xia was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting. Her celebrated book on climate change adaptation, "California Against the Sea," received the PEN America/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award, a gold medal from the California Book Awards, and a special citation from the Library of Congress. She has been praised for her investigative reporting and narrative storytelling, and her journalism has been anthologized in "The Best American Science and Nature Writing" series.