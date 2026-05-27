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Great Performances

Great Performances

An intimate evening of chamber music featuring HPAF Faculty and Guest Artists. Experience the nuance, collaboration, and expressive power of masterworks performed up close.
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
https://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org

Artist Group Info

cathikeene@gmail.com
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road
Kamuela , Hawaii 96743
info@hpaf.org
https://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org