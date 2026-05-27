Great Performances

An intimate evening of chamber music featuring HPAF Faculty and Guest Artists. Experience the nuance, collaboration, and expressive power of masterworks performed up close.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.