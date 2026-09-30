Gramps Morgan at Blue Note Hawaii

Get ready for an unforgettable night with three time GRAMMY Winner Gramps Morgan—the King of Country Reggae. The powerhouse entertainer is the reigning Male Vocalist of the Year for the 2026 IRWMA Awards, has charted multiple albums at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and has earned 14 GRAMMY nominations. Gramps seamlessly blends Roots Reggae lyrics and riddim with layers of Country instruments creating a fresh, soulful and joyful sound all his own. Gramps recently wrapped a run of headline shows in the UK along with a co-bill with Stephen Marley and Buju Banton back in the states. Along with his thriving solo career, Gramps continues to tour the globe with his family as a member of legendary Reggae Group Morgan Heritage. Step into an uplifting, genre-blending musical journey as the Reggae icon takes the stage to perform his soulful classics and hits. Beyond the incredible vibes and world-class showmanship, you'll be part of a night rooted in purpose, celebrating music that heals hearts and impacts lives around the globe. Don't miss your chance to experience the passion, energy, and pure magic of a true reggae icon live.

Tickets $35-$45

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.