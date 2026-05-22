Global Wellness Day at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Open to the local community and resort guests, this garden gathering celebrates wellness in honor of Global Wellness Day and features Science Lab Hawaiʻi. Set within the lush tropical surroundings of Hale Hoʻokipa at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, the experience brings the community together through live entertainment, a curated artisan market, movement offerings, and moments of connection.

Guests are invited to explore interactive body analysis tools, ear seeding, jump rope activations, and aura photography. Come together to honor wellness through movement and discovery, reflection and play, and the beauty of being present in nature. This complimentary event offers a thoughtful, soul-nourishing way to connect—with ourselves, each other, and the land.