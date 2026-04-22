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Free Honolulu Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Event - Meet Bryce Papenbrook!

Free Honolulu Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Event - Meet Bryce Papenbrook!

Welcome to the Free Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo at the Amazing Art Expo for 3 days filled with all things Anime, Disney, Star Wars, Superheroes, Horror, Alice in Wonderland Art & Cosplay. Meet iconic voice actor Bryce Papenbrook— voice of Inosuke (Demon Slayer), Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan), Kirito (Sword Art Online), Adrien/Cat Noir (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir) and many more! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and fandom. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious, this expo is perfect for anyone looking to have a blast. Don't miss out on this exciting event & it's... FREE!

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Bryce Papenbrook
https://www.instagram.com/brycepapenbrook/?hl=en
Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
(808) 923-1234
Hanako.Lemelle@hyatt.com
https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/hnlrw-hyatt-regency-waikiki-beach-resort-and-spa?src=corp_lclb_google_seo_hnlrw&amp;utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=organic&amp;utm_campaign=lmr