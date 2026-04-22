Free Honolulu Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Event - Meet Bryce Papenbrook!

Welcome to the Free Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo at the Amazing Art Expo for 3 days filled with all things Anime, Disney, Star Wars, Superheroes, Horror, Alice in Wonderland Art & Cosplay. Meet iconic voice actor Bryce Papenbrook— voice of Inosuke (Demon Slayer), Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan), Kirito (Sword Art Online), Adrien/Cat Noir (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir) and many more! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and fandom. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious, this expo is perfect for anyone looking to have a blast. Don't miss out on this exciting event & it's... FREE!