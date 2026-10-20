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Free Family Caregiver Breakfast & Resource Fair

Free Family Caregiver Breakfast & Resource Fair

Take a well-deserved break and join the Hawaii Community Caregiver Network & AARP for a free breakfast designed for family caregivers of kupuna. Hear from elder law attorney Meg Obenauf about legal and estate planning issues facing aging families. Visit a resource fair featuring local nonprofit and government service providers. Connect with others who understand the caregiving experience and learn where to turn for help today and planning guidance for the future. Select your breakfast during registration.

Royal Kona Resort
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/hi
Royal Kona Resort
98-1038 Moanalua Road , #301
Aiea, Hawaii 96740