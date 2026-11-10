Free Electronics Technician Certification Program – Cohort 7 (Puea Learning Center)

Join Cohort 7 of the Puea Learning Center Electronics Technician Certification Program in Wai'anae — a 100% FREE 4-month hands-on technical training and job placement program starting Monday, January 11, 2027 (Monday–Thursday, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 85-481 Waianae Valley Rd, Waianae, HI 96792).

Everything is completely FREE on-site:

• $0 tuition

• Free food / meals provided on-site during classes

• All supplies, soldering tools, and lab equipment provided on-site — you don't have to buy or bring anything, just show up and attend the classes!

What You Gain:

• Hands-on electronics training in circuit wiring, schematic analysis, component testing, diagnostics, and precision soldering

• Preparation for the industry-recognized ISCET Associate Certified Electronics Technician (CETa) certification and stackable Electronics Systems Associate (ESA) certificates

• Resume help, mentorship, and job placement connections with O'ahu employers and defense partners (including Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Nakupuna, and DAWSON)

Eligibility: Open to local O'ahu / West Side residents who are able to work, want a job, and want to earn this free technical training certificate.

Apply online: https://forms.gle/3sZE8V7kwpJnGCMQ8

Website: www.PueaGroup.com

Contact: chase@huihuliauhou.net | Shavonn: (808) 372-5711 | Kelli: (808) 351-0916