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Forest Bathed in Watercolor

Forest Bathed in Watercolor

Welcome in the holiday season and give an early gift of a memorable EXPERIENCE: a restorative guided forest bathing walk plus a plein air watercolor workshop! Slow time in the lush, private garden created by the late painter Hiroshi Tagami will calm the holiday jingle jangles and, as an added bonus, you (and/or your gift recipient) will leave with a watercolor souvenir. Hawaiʻi’s first and most seasoned forest therapy guide Phyllis (Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi) invites you to reconnect with nature, with others, and with yourself. Artist/writer/art teacher Tamara (tamaramoan.com) gives you the tools to express your creativity by painting the sounds of the forest. No previous art experience necessary. All materials provided. Free access to the galleries onsite after the workshop.

Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
$110 - $130
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi
(808) 492-8736
forestbathinghi@gmail.com
http://www.forestbathinghi.com

Artist Group Info

Tamara Moan
https://www.tamaramoan.com/
Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
47-754 Lamaula Road
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744