Forest Bathed in Watercolor

Welcome in the holiday season and give an early gift of a memorable EXPERIENCE: a restorative guided forest bathing walk plus a plein air watercolor workshop! Slow time in the lush, private garden created by the late painter Hiroshi Tagami will calm the holiday jingle jangles and, as an added bonus, you (and/or your gift recipient) will leave with a watercolor souvenir. Hawaiʻi’s first and most seasoned forest therapy guide Phyllis (Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi) invites you to reconnect with nature, with others, and with yourself. Artist/writer/art teacher Tamara (tamaramoan.com) gives you the tools to express your creativity by painting the sounds of the forest. No previous art experience necessary. All materials provided. Free access to the galleries onsite after the workshop.