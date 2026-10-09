Fit for All with Tiffany Soriano at Still and Moving Center

In-Person & Live Online

Wednesdays, 4:30 – 5:30 pm HST

Feel stronger, move with more confidence, and energize your whole body. In FIT FOR ALL, you’ll combine traditional strength and conditioning with mindful movements inspired by yoga and Pilates to improve your strength, balance, and mobility.

No matter your age, fitness level, or experience, you’ll find options that meet you where you are. Whether you’re beginning your fitness journey or looking to bring something fresh to your routine, you can move at your own pace, challenge yourself in a way that feels right for you, and build strength alongside a supportive community.

Come as you are and leave feeling energized, capable, and strong.