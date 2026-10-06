Shop with a purpose at the First Prez Bazaar, happening Saturday, October 31, from 9 AM to 1 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu in Kāneʻohe. From handmade crafts and quilts to plants, books, jams, baked goods, and ʻono grinds, there will be plenty to browse and enjoy. Best of all, funds raised help support mission and outreach efforts serving people locally and around the world.

This year, the fun also includes our Trail of Treats, an indoor, family-friendly version of Trunk or Treat with themed booths, costumes, and treats for the keiki. Family-friendly costumes highly encouraged! Bring your family and friends! Ample parking available.