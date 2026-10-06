First Prez Bazaar
First Prez Bazaar
Shop with a purpose at the First Prez Bazaar, happening Saturday, October 31, from 9 AM to 1 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu in Kāneʻohe. From handmade crafts and quilts to plants, books, jams, baked goods, and ʻono grinds, there will be plenty to browse and enjoy. Best of all, funds raised help support mission and outreach efforts serving people locally and around the world.
This year, the fun also includes our Trail of Treats, an indoor, family-friendly version of Trunk or Treat with themed booths, costumes, and treats for the keiki. Family-friendly costumes highly encouraged! Bring your family and friends! Ample parking available.
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu
(808) 532-1111
aloha@fpchawaii.org
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu
45-550 Kionaole RoadKaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 532-1111
aloha@fpchawaii.org