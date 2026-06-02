FILM2000Z by Arto Saari

June 6- July 2, 2026

Opening Reception Sunday, July 7, 2026, 6-8pm

Arto Saari is one of the most famous skateboarding professionals of the early 2000s. After leaving professional skateboarding, Arto Saari has immersed himself in photography.

We’re excited to finally be showcasing some film photos from the 2000s shot by Arto Saari. Join us on Sunday, June 7, 2026, 6-8pm for the Opening Reception.

