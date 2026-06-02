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FILM2000Z by Arto Saari

FILM2000Z by Arto Saari

June 6- July 2, 2026
Opening Reception Sunday, July 7, 2026, 6-8pm

Arto Saari is one of the most famous skateboarding professionals of the early 2000s. After leaving professional skateboarding, Arto Saari has immersed himself in photography.

We’re excited to finally be showcasing film photos from the 2000s shot by Arto Saari. Join us on Sunday, June 7, 2026, 6-8pm for the Opening Reception.

Treehouse
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

treehouse
(808) 597-8733
contact@treehouse-shop.com
http://treehouse-shop.com

Artist Group Info

Arto Saari
https://www.artosaari.com
Treehouse
675 Auahi St. E3-215
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 597-8733
http://treehouse-shop.com