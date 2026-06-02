FILM2000Z by Arto Saari
FILM2000Z by Arto Saari
June 6- July 2, 2026
Opening Reception Sunday, July 7, 2026, 6-8pm
Arto Saari is one of the most famous skateboarding professionals of the early 2000s. After leaving professional skateboarding, Arto Saari has immersed himself in photography.
We’re excited to finally be showcasing film photos from the 2000s shot by Arto Saari. Join us on Sunday, June 7, 2026, 6-8pm for the Opening Reception.
Treehouse
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
treehouse
(808) 597-8733
contact@treehouse-shop.com
Artist Group Info
Arto Saari