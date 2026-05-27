Father’s Day Weekend Magic Experience in Waikīkī

🎩✨ Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend with an unforgettable night out at The Magical Mystery Show! in Waikīkī featuring world-renowned magician Shoot Ogawa — 8-time Magician of the Year and 2022 FISM World Champion. 🌺

This Father’s Day, skip the usual dinner and give Dad an experience he’ll actually remember! 👨‍👧‍👦🍹 Enjoy an intimate evening of world-class sleight of hand, comedy, audience interaction, and unforgettable moments just inches away from the performers inside our hidden Hawaiian Victorian-style theater.

🥃 All fathers attending the show will receive a complimentary rum punch to celebrate Father’s Day weekend — and mothers too! 🌴✨

Perfect for families, date nights, and visitors looking for a unique experience in the heart of Waikīkī. Limited to only 64 seats per show for a truly personal and immersive evening. 🎟️

🚗 Free valet parking validation included.

⚡ Very limited seating available.