Ticket Prices

• GA - $16.00

• Prices increase day of show

• $1 charity fee added on all Emo Nite tickets to Emo Nite’s fund, Emo Nite Gives A F*ck. On the ticketing page, please include the following:

$1 per ticket transaction sponsors Emo Nite Gives A F*ck. Donations are allocated for worthwhile organizations focusing on:

· Mental Health

· Harm Reduction

· Children & Families

· Poverty & Homelessness

· Disenfranchised Communities

· Terminal Illness

The full $1 per ticket should be paid with the Emo Nite settlement. This charity fee MUST be broken out at settlement.

Ticket Locations

• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)

• eventim.us

• jointherepublik.com

• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

This is open to all ages

• Doors: 9:00 pm

• Show: 9:00 pm

