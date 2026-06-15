Emo Nite
Emo Nite
Ticket Prices
• GA - $16.00
• Prices increase day of show
• $1 charity fee added on all Emo Nite tickets to Emo Nite’s fund, Emo Nite Gives A F*ck. On the ticketing page, please include the following:
$1 per ticket transaction sponsors Emo Nite Gives A F*ck. Donations are allocated for worthwhile organizations focusing on:
· Mental Health
· Harm Reduction
· Children & Families
· Poverty & Homelessness
· Disenfranchised Communities
· Terminal Illness
The full $1 per ticket should be paid with the Emo Nite settlement. This charity fee MUST be broken out at settlement.
Ticket Locations
• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)
• eventim.us
• jointherepublik.com
• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office
This is open to all ages
• Doors: 9:00 pm
• Show: 9:00 pm