Ellen Carson: Americans of Japanese Ancestry Resistance, Redress, and Constitutional Repair

This event is part of Remembrance Awakened: Speaker Series, one of many events comprising Honouliuli National Historic Site's 80 Years of Closure Commemoration to honor when Honouliuli Internment Camp permanently closed.

Ellen's talk will focus on legal challenges to the wartime injustices that sought to protect the constitutional rights of Americans of Japanese ancestry (AJA) during the wartime, and subsequent legal efforts to obtain apology, compensation, and recognition of the severe injustices inflicted on this community.

In the 1980s, Ellen represented Japanese Americans in a class action lawsuit that went to the United States Supreme Court, seeking redress for the massive deprivations of constitutional rights of these Americans during World War II. She has spoken throughout the country about these injustices and the importance of protecting constitutional rights.