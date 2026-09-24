Elite’s Ghouls ‘n Gamblin’ Returns for a Night of Tricks, Treats and Giving Back

A frightfully fun evening is in the cards as Elite, A Division of Towne, brings back its popular Ghouls 'n Gamblin' fundraiser on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom. The annual Halloween celebration invites guests to eat, drink, play and give back, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Hawaii and Waikiki Community Center. Tickets are now on sale at eliteparking.net.

Guests can test their luck at casino games, enjoy food and drinks, bid on silent auction items and enter prize drawings throughout the evening. Costumes are highly encouraged, with $500 up for grabs for the guest who delivers the night’s most show-stopping Halloween look. There will be lots of fun brewing, including the chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card grand prize and additional surprises throughout the evening.

"There’s something really special about seeing our community come together to rally behind two organizations doing such meaningful work," said Ryan Chun, president of Elite, A Division of Towne. "We’re fortunate to have the support of our community and event partners, and we hope Ghouls ‘n Gamblin’ inspires our guests to have fun, give generously and be part of something that extends well beyond this one frightfully fun evening."

Special Olympics Hawaii provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, creating a community where inclusion, confidence, and achievement are celebrated. Through a variety of individual and team sports, athletes have the opportunity to develop skills, build friendships, and experience the joy of competition in a supportive and empowering environment.

Waikiki Community Center provides programs, services, and resources that strengthen the local community and create opportunities for connection and support. Through educational programs, community events, and outreach initiatives, the center brings people together and fosters a welcoming environment where individuals and families can thrive.

“The Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa is honored to be a Platinum Partner for Ghouls 'n Gamblin'; an Elite, A Division of Towne initiative,” said Henry Perez, general manager, Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa. “This fun and worthy event reflects the kind of company that Elite, A Division of Towne, is and best of all proceeds go to Special Olympics Hawaii and Waikiki Community Center. “Thank you for your partnership and here’s to another successful Ghouls ‘n Gamblin’ event.”

Ghouls 'n Gamblin' is supported by Title Platinum Sponsor Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, along with the generous support of Elite’s community and event partners.