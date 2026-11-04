Edward Scissorhands at Aloha Theatre!

Step into the wonderfully unusual world of Edward Scissorhands! Join us for a movie night featuring Tim Burton’s beloved classic about a gentle outsider with scissors for hands, a heart of gold, and a story that reminds us it’s okay to be different.

Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun, relaxing night together.

Friday, November 13th

Showtime: 7 PM

Location: Aloha Theatre

Dinner and a Movie! Admission is FREE with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations at www.TheTheatery.com.

Tickets are $10 each when purchased in advance at www.alohatheatre.com, or you can purchase them at the box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.

Bring your family and friends and experience this unforgettable story of love, acceptance, and what makes us unique on the big screen!

We’ll see you at Aloha Theatre!