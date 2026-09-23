Ebola, Vaccine Development and Pandemic Preparedness: A Hawai‘i Perspective

The expanding, uncontrolled Bundibugyo Ebolavirus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo threatens to be the largest Ebola outbreak in history. The World Health Organization has declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Join us as veteran vaccine developer Dr. Beth-Ann Coller provides an overview of key innovations in the development of an Ebolavirus vaccine, how that knowledge is being applied to the current outbreak, and how Ebola research being conducted at JABSOM is contributing to outbreak response.

Pupu from 5:30, Medical Education Building

Zoom room opens from 5:45 p.m.

Talk at 6 p.m.

A retired pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Coller has more than 30 years in vaccine development, most recently leading work on Ebola and dengue vaccines at MERCK. She is an advisor to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, a global organization working to accelerate vaccine development. She also leads updates to WHO’s Filovirus Road Map and serves on two NIH program advisory boards and a data-monitoring committee for a nonprofit involved in Filovirus vaccine development.