Dueling Divas

HPAF’s leading ladies take the spotlight in an evening of fiery arias and virtuosic showpieces. From bel canto brilliance to verismo intensity, this high-energy concert showcases opera at its most thrilling.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.