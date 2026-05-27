Dueling Divas
Dueling Divas
HPAF’s leading ladies take the spotlight in an evening of fiery arias and virtuosic showpieces. From bel canto brilliance to verismo intensity, this high-energy concert showcases opera at its most thrilling.
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
65-1692 Kohala Mountain RoadKamuela , Hawaii 96743
info@hpaf.org