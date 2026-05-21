Don’t Miss Hawaii’s #1 Rated Magic Experience This MEMORIAL DAY Weekend!!!

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with an unforgettable evening at The Magical Mystery Show! in Waikīkī featuring world-renowned magician and 2022 FISM World Champion.

Hidden inside a Hawaiian Victorian-style theater, this intimate experience combines world-class sleight of hand, comedy, storytelling, and audience interaction just inches away from the performers. Guests will also enjoy a unique pre-show museum experience before entering the theater.

Perfect for couples, families, locals, and visitors looking for something beyond the usual Waikīkī nightlife. Free valet parking validation included.

Very limited seating available.

