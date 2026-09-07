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Dolly Forever in Proof Social Club

Dolly Forever in Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents Dolly Night - live performances by local musicians paying tribute to the one and only Dolly Parton, including 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, Nikki Nocturnal, Kelsea Armstrong, Redux and more.

Saturday
September 19
8pm
21+
$10 cover, $5 with student ID

Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813

Proof Social Club
10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813