Dolly Forever in Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents Dolly Night - live performances by local musicians paying tribute to the one and only Dolly Parton, including 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, Nikki Nocturnal, Kelsea Armstrong, Redux and more.

Saturday

September 19

8pm

21+

$10 cover, $5 with student ID

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813