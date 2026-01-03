Diwali Bollywood Workshop: Dance Into the Festival of Lights with Nada & Sumoha at Still and Moving Center

Get ready to light up the dance floor! Celebrate Diwali the Bollywood way — with vibrant movement, expressive storytelling, and rhythms that make it impossible to sit still.

In this high-energy workshop, you’ll learn a full Bollywood choreography from our 2 beloved instructors Sumoha Min and Nada McClellan! Moving from the ground up, blending bold and joyful movement with storytelling flair is what Bollywood is famous for. No experience needed — whether you’re stepping into Bollywood for the first time or you’ve danced it for years, this class is built to be fun, welcoming, and absolutely electric.

🪔 A Stage Awaits

This isn’t just a one-night workshop — it’s your invitation to shine! Dancers, Performers and the Cast participating in our annual epic telling of the Ramayana at Hawaii Theatre on November 6, 2026! It’s a rare and beautiful chance to take what you learn in the studio and share it with the whole community on a historic stage, celebrating the Festival of Lights together in true Bollywood style.

90 minutes of vibrant choreography and infectious energy

All levels welcome — no dance experience required

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the Hawaiʻi Theatre

Come ready to move, laugh, connect, and celebrate — and maybe even find yourself center stage this Diwali. Let’s bring the lights, the rhythm, and the joy of Bollywood to life together!

*This workshop is complimentary to the cast participating in the 2026 Epic Tale of the Ramayana