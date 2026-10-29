Happening Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 36th annual Discovery Fair at Leeward Community College is a FREE, family-friendly event that sparks curiosity for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explore, experiment, and play through more than 30 interactive stations, including:

-Exploding Gummy Bears: A dramatic chemistry demonstration showing how rapid energy release burns the sugar in gummy bears with bright flares and sizzling reactions.

-Bubblicious Geometry: Keiki step inside a giant soap bubble to experience geometry from the inside out.

-Kīpuka’s Sharky Cookies: A place-based activity where keiki decorate shark-shaped cookies while learning the moʻolelo of Kaʻahupāhau, the shark guardian of Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor).

-Quicksand Goo & Slime Time: Messy, tactile science where kids mix up custom slime to learn chemical bonding and squish their way through large tubs of goo.

Beyond the hands-on STEAM activities, the fair features wild balloon art by Balloon Monsoon (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), all-day music and prize giveaways with Phat Joe from 102.7 Da Bomb’s Keola Morning Show, and local food trucks with sweet and savory options.