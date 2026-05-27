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Dirty Girl Comedy Show + Open Mic

Dirty Girl Comedy Show + Open Mic

Please join Justine Smith of Dirty Girl Comedy for a night of comedic fun with local talent. Every famous comedian started somewhere and while we can’t promise fame, we can promise some laughs!

Aloha Theatre
20
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
apachawaii.org

Artist Group Info

Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
http://www.alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794
Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com
www.alohatheatre.com