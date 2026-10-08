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Dhammacakka: Living Happily with Sila, Samadhi, and Panna

Dhammacakka: Living Happily with Sila, Samadhi, and Panna

The Hawaii Association of International Buddhists welcomes you to join us for our annual
Dhammacakka gathering,the auspicious day marking the Buddha's very firstteaching. This year, we
look forward to spending the evening with revered Bhikkhus Ven. Dr. Dhammamuni and Ven. Dr.
Ratnajyoti. Conversation will be focused on how to weave the core pillars of the Dhamma - Sila
(Virtue), Samadhi (Concentration), and Panna (Wisdom) - into our modern, everyday lives. Discover
practical ways to cultivate inner peace, mental clarity, and lasting joy in a chaotic world through the
timeless guidance of the Noble Eightfold Path. Whether you are a lifelong practitioner or simply
curious about Buddhist wisdom, come connect with the community and honor the turning of the
Wheel of Dhamma.

Soto Mission of Hawaii
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Association of International Buddhists
hawaiibuddhists2021@gmail.com
https://hawaiibuddhists.org
Soto Mission of Hawaii
1708 Nuuanu Avenue
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
https://www.sotomission.org/