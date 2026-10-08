Dhammacakka: Living Happily with Sila, Samadhi, and Panna

The Hawaii Association of International Buddhists welcomes you to join us for our annual

Dhammacakka gathering,the auspicious day marking the Buddha's very firstteaching. This year, we

look forward to spending the evening with revered Bhikkhus Ven. Dr. Dhammamuni and Ven. Dr.

Ratnajyoti. Conversation will be focused on how to weave the core pillars of the Dhamma - Sila

(Virtue), Samadhi (Concentration), and Panna (Wisdom) - into our modern, everyday lives. Discover

practical ways to cultivate inner peace, mental clarity, and lasting joy in a chaotic world through the

timeless guidance of the Noble Eightfold Path. Whether you are a lifelong practitioner or simply

curious about Buddhist wisdom, come connect with the community and honor the turning of the

Wheel of Dhamma.