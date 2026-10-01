DeRay Davis at Blue Note Hawaii

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis is quickly killing Hollywood with his hilarious humor and persona. His film credits include Old Dogs, Life as We Know It, Imagine That, School for Scoundrels, Scary Movie 4, Barbershop 1&2 and Johnson Family Vacation.

On the small screen, DeRay has appeared in HBO's "Entourage", Comedy Central's "Reno 911", Comedy Central Presents DeRay Davis, and BET's "ComicView" along with numerous voices on The Boondocks.

DeRay can be seen in the Sony feature 21 Jump Street, and his hour comedy special POWER PLAY debuted last year on Showtime.

On the recording side, DeRay wrote and performed the comedy skits on two Kanye West LPs, and he performed at the 2006 Grammy Awards with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.

A born hustler from Chicago’s South Side, DeRay was first noticed by Hollywood at Atlanta’s Laffapalooza Festival. DeRay won the Comedy Central Laugh Riots Competition and was a standout on the Cedric the Entertainer Tour and at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

Ticket Prices $35-$45

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.