Have a ball with the Jane Austen Society of North America, whether youʻre as light on your toes as Elizabeth Bennet, have two left feet like Mr. Collins or prefer to listen on the sidelines like Mr. Knightley.

Experienced contra dance caller Robert Bley-Vroman will teach American circle and line dances with roots in Regency-era English country dances familiar to Jane Austen. Live music will be provided by The Heartlanders.

No partner or experience required; period costumes are welcome but not necessary. Auxiliary activities include a photo booth, book exchange and door prizes.