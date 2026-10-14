Creating your Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Creating your Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind floral centerpiece to take home and enjoy for Thanksgiving. In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn to transform flowers, foliage, and greenery from your backyard into a lovely holiday arrangement.
No floral arranging experience is necessary. Just bring your creativity!
We'll provide all materials, and you'll take home your finished centerpiece.
Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
$50.00
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
(808) 988-0456
raedelle@hawaii.edu
Harold L. Lyon Arboretum
3860 Mānoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808)988-0461
lyonedu@hawaii.edu