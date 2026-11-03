Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story & Makeke: Lehua Apuakehau Chang

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story event on Wednesday, November 11, at 6 p.m., featuring Lehua Apuakehau Chang. The monthly Talk Story program celebrates the stories, people and traditions that make Hawaiʻi special, bringing the community together through engaging conversations, cultural experiences and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organizations.

Lehua Apuakehau Chang has been immersed in hula since the age of four, beginning her journey as a dancer before returning to the art as a young mother. She trained under the guidance of Kumu Hula Chinky Mahoe, whose influence helped shape her lifelong dedication to hula and Hawaiian culture. Lehua also spent several years performing at the Polynesian Cultural Center, sharing her talents with visitors from around the world. In 2008, she began teaching hula at Laʻie Elementary School and later returned to dancing with Kumu Chinky Mahoe before reestablishing Hālau Hula O Kawailehua in 2019 at the Courtyard by Marriott Oahu North Shore.

As part of the gathering, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Lehua’s journey in hula, her connection to Laʻie and her commitment to sharing Hawaiian culture through hula and mele. After the pandemic, Lehua continued teaching from her home to ensure her students could remain connected to the art form and the cultural traditions it carries. Known for her graceful, flowing movements and natural approach to hula, she brings authenticity and meaning to every performance and lesson while inspiring students to appreciate and carry on these treasured traditions.

Free and open to the public, the Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore’s Talk Story program invites Oʻahu residents and visitors to celebrate the stories, talents, and traditions of our island community with featured speakers. The events typically take place every second and fourth Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore’s conference room (dates subject to change).

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.