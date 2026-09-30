Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore Kekelaokalani Festival

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Kekelaokalani Festival this Saturday, October 3, at 6 p.m. on the hotel lawn. The event will feature an evening of traditional hula and Hawaiian music led by six kumu hula and their respective hālau. Free and open to the public, the festival celebrates the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture, hula and music while honoring the knowledge and traditions passed down through generations.

The festival brings together kumu hula from Hawaiʻi and the mainland who share connections through the Kūhai hula lineage. Featured kumu include Kumu Kala Culbertson of Kūhai Hālau ʻO Kalaalohiikamaka O Ka Lauaʻe Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko, Kumu Catherine Kauʻilaniokalauaʻe Blankenship of Nā Hula ʻO Mokuʻāina Kūhai Hālau, Kumu Tyra Leipuakukuiokalani Calero of Kūhai Hālau O Leipuakukuiokalani Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko, Kumu Bernadette Kaponookalani Nakamura of Kūhai Hālau O Kaponookalani Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko, Kumu Kawena Garuba of Kūhai Hālau O Kawenaokalāʻiokalani Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko, and Kumu Ilima Kam Martinez of Kūhai Hālau O ʻIlima Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko. Kumu Anna Liza Kalauokekupukupu Abuan McKeon of Kūhai Hālau Nā Liko Kupukupu I Ka Lani Pā ʻŌlapa Kahiko will also participate, including singing and accompanying herself during her performances.

Together, the participating hālau will share a selection of traditional hula and mele, including “Kaimana Hila,” “Kāneʻohe,” “E Kuʻu Sweet Lei Point ʻOle,” “Kaha Ka Manu,” “Lehua Makanoe,” “Ka Uluwehi O Ke Kai,” “Lā‘ieikawai,” “Ka Ua Kilihune,” “Noho Paipai,” “Lei Nani,” “Lei Ana Kauaʻi,” “Papalina Lahilahi” and “Nani Waeʻaleʻale.” The performances offer the community an opportunity to experience the depth of Hawaiian hula traditions and the connections between kumu, haumāna and ʻohana.