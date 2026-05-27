Conversion of Ka'ahumanu
Conversion of Ka'ahumanu
Wave of Harmony and ProArts Playhouse Present
The Conversion of Ka’ahumanu
Written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl
Directed by Hōkū Pavao of Collective Pilina Theatre
with Original Music by Stephen Henderson
Show Sponsored by Wave of Harmony Foundation
Season Sponsors: John J. and Stephanie F. Koraleski, Marji Knowles and Michael Tibbott, The Wilder Foundation, Ally Shore and Maggie Stumpp, Carol Langer, The Anderman Family Foundation, and the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA), through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawai’i or grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
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About the Show
Running Time: 2 1/2 Hours including Intermission
The Conversion of Ka’ahumanu is a play written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl, a playwright of Hawaiian and Samoan descent and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. This play focuses on the lives of three Hawaiian women and two missionary women as they experience personal and cultural changes in response to Western contact in Hawai’i.
Performances
Friday, June 5 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM
Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM
Friday, June 12 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 PM
Ticket Information Including Fees
Premium:
$42.40 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)
Preferred:
$31.80 (front row of any seating tier)
Regular Seating:
$26.50
Partially-Obstructed View:
$21.20
Discounts
$5 OFF for Teens (Ages 13 to 17)
$5 OFF for Kama’āina with a Valid Hawai’i State ID
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Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM