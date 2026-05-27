Wave of Harmony and ProArts Playhouse Present

The Conversion of Ka’ahumanu

Written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

Directed by Hōkū Pavao of Collective Pilina Theatre

with Original Music by Stephen Henderson

Show Sponsored by Wave of Harmony Foundation

Season Sponsors: John J. and Stephanie F. Koraleski, Marji Knowles and Michael Tibbott, The Wilder Foundation, Ally Shore and Maggie Stumpp, Carol Langer, The Anderman Family Foundation, and the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA), through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawai’i or grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

BUY TICKETS HERE:

About the Show

Running Time: 2 1/2 Hours including Intermission

The Conversion of Ka’ahumanu is a play written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl, a playwright of Hawaiian and Samoan descent and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. This play focuses on the lives of three Hawaiian women and two missionary women as they experience personal and cultural changes in response to Western contact in Hawai’i.

Performances

Friday, June 5 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 12 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 PM

Ticket Information Including Fees

Premium:

$42.40 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred:

$31.80 (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View:

$21.20

Discounts

$5 OFF for Teens (Ages 13 to 17)

$5 OFF for Kama’āina with a Valid Hawai’i State ID

BUY TICKETS HERE:

