Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers Closing Reception
Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers Closing Reception
Please join artist and photographer Daeja Fallas along with floral farmers Waiakoa Wildflowers for a closing reception of their fine art photography show "Conversations with Flowers" at Kaiao Space on 9/13/2026. We invite all art and photography enthusiasts to come enjoy the space and sample complimentary sandwiches by Bada Gini from 1-3pm.
This will be the final afternoon of the show before it comes down.
Kaiao Space
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kaiao Space
Artist Group Info
Daeja Fallas
info@daejafallas.com