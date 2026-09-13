Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers Closing Reception

Please join artist and photographer Daeja Fallas along with floral farmers Waiakoa Wildflowers for a closing reception of their fine art photography show "Conversations with Flowers" at Kaiao Space on 9/13/2026. We invite all art and photography enthusiasts to come enjoy the space and sample complimentary sandwiches by Bada Gini from 1-3pm.

This will be the final afternoon of the show before it comes down.