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Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers Closing Reception

Conversations With Flowers - a fine art exhibition by Daeja Fallas and Waiakoa Wildflowers Closing Reception

Please join artist and photographer Daeja Fallas along with floral farmers Waiakoa Wildflowers for a closing reception of their fine art photography show "Conversations with Flowers" at Kaiao Space on 9/13/2026. We invite all art and photography enthusiasts to come enjoy the space and sample complimentary sandwiches by Bada Gini from 1-3pm.

This will be the final afternoon of the show before it comes down.

Kaiao Space
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kaiao Space
kaiaospace.com

Artist Group Info

Daeja Fallas
info@daejafallas.com
https://www.daejafallas.com
Kaiao Space
1018 Smith St.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
howzit@szkaiao.com
kaiaospace.com