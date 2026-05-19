Contradance

The Contradancers of Hawaii invite you to join us for an evening of dancing! All dances are taught and new dancers are welcome to jump in at any time. No dance partner or experience is required. Music is provided by live bands. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a water bottle, and be ready to have some energetic fun!

First and Third Fridays of each month.

6:00 to 8:15 pm at Paradise Park, 3737 Manoa Road.