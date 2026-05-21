Community Wellness Fair

Hale Kipa is excited to host a free community wellness event in ʻEwa Beach on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

This family-friendly event is focused on supporting the overall wellbeing of our youth and families by providing community resources, activities for keiki, food trucks, giveaways, and more. Together, we hope to encourage financial, physical, mental, and spiritual wellness throughout our community.

The event will take place at our Hale Kū ʻOla house on Renton Road in ʻEwa Beach. Free parking will be available across the street at ʻEwa Elementary School through our valued community partnership.

We look forward to bringing the ʻEwa community together for a day of fun, connection, and support for local families. Admission is completely free.

If you have any questions, please contact Hayley Oya at hoya@halekipa.org.