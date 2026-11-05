Community Astronomy Talk “As the Domes Turn: Exploring the People, Place, and Purpose of W. M. Keck Observatory"

Join Keck Observatory for its next `ohana-friendly Community Astronomy Talk. Chief Scientist and Deputy Director, John O’Meara, will present “As the Domes Turn: Exploring the People, Place, and Purpose of W. M. Keck Observatory.”

What does it take to turn starlight into discovery? At W. M. Keck Observatory, the answer begins with Maunakea, a place of profound cultural and natural significance. It is here that Keck Observatory’s people, technology, and scientific mission come together.

Every aspect of the facility – from the telescope to the instrumentation to the data it produces, is designed and operated with a focus on maximizing impact in a very dynamic and rapidly evolving scientific world.

Behind every night of observing is a dedicated team of professionals: the engineers and technicians who keep the telescopes moving, operators who support astronomers exploring the universe, and those who build and sustain relationships with communities across Hawaiʻi and the broader observing community. Together, their work reflects a shared responsibility to both the science we pursue and the place that makes it possible.

Discover what happens beyond the domes, and how people, place, and purpose come together in the pursuit of discovery.