Club 90's Presents 2000's Night
Club 90's Presents 2000's Night
Ticket Prices
• Early Bird - $20
• Regular II - $25
• Regular III - $30
Ticket Locations
• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)
• Eventim.us
• jointherepublik.com
• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office
This is an 18+ event
• Doors: 9:00 pm
• Show: 9:30 pm
The Republik
$20.00 - $30.00
09:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com