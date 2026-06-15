Club 90's Presents 2000's Night

Ticket Prices

• Early Bird - $20

• Regular II - $25

• Regular III - $30

Ticket Locations

• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)

• Eventim.us

• jointherepublik.com

• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

This is an 18+ event

• Doors: 9:00 pm

• Show: 9:30 pm