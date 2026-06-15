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Club 90's Presents 2000's Night

Club 90's Presents 2000's Night

Ticket Prices

• Early Bird - $20

• Regular II - $25

• Regular III - $30

Ticket Locations

• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)

• Eventim.us

• jointherepublik.com

• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

This is an 18+ event

• Doors: 9:00 pm

• Show: 9:30 pm

The Republik
$20.00 - $30.00
09:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com
jointherepublik.com