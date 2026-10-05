Sugarplums will dance in your head while supporting the future of our local culinary industry at the 34th Christmas with the Chefs. Time is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 inside and out of the ballroom at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay.

Temptations include savory and sweet tasting stations by the isle’s top chefs, confectioners and beverage purveyors. Imbibe in unlimited worldly wines, local brews, handcrafted cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Dance to traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music, plus country and R&B pop by the mult-generational Kaai & Company.

Fun includes a photo booth and a tear-off recipe giveaway, featuring two dozen recipes by local chefs using local foods.

Early committed culinary participants include Huggoʻs/Luana Hospitality Group, Fairmont Orchid-Hawai‘i, F.O.R.C Restaurant, Magics Beach Grill, King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Jackie Rey’s, Kona Inn Restaurant, HCC-Palamanui, Pinao Productions, Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, Westside Wines, Wailuku Brew Works and Big Island Booch.

Presented by the American Culinary Federation Kona Kohala Chefs Association and Sysco, proceeds support student chef scholarships and educational activities. Originating as Christmas at Hulihe‘e, the fundraiser has moved to various Hawai‘i Island locations over the years while raising over $900,000.

All tickets are sold online, include parking and incur tax and booking fees. Early bird indiviual tickets are $130 thru November 4 and priced $150 afterwards. A limited number of VIP tables of 10 are $1,850—which includes air-conditioned, reserved seating indoors, table service, wine selections and VIP parking. Purchase tickets at www.christmaswiththechefs.com. The hotel is also offering a limited special room rate by using the coupon code CHEFXMAS26 upon booking.

