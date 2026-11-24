Celebrate the holidays at Christmas in the Koʻolaus, a festive, family-friendly community celebration at YWCA Kokokahi's beautiful campus by the bay in Kāneʻohe. Discover unique gifts and handmade goods from more than 30 local vendors, shop sustainably at The Benefit Sale thrift experience, and enjoy seasonal activities, including a holiday cookie-decorating experience in the newly renovated Atherton Kitchen. Celebrate the spirit of the season while supporting local businesses and the YWCA's mission.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: YWCA Kokokahi, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu