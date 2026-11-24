Christmas in the Ko'olaus
Christmas in the Ko'olaus
Celebrate the holidays at Christmas in the Koʻolaus, a festive, family-friendly community celebration at YWCA Kokokahi's beautiful campus by the bay in Kāneʻohe. Discover unique gifts and handmade goods from more than 30 local vendors, shop sustainably at The Benefit Sale thrift experience, and enjoy seasonal activities, including a holiday cookie-decorating experience in the newly renovated Atherton Kitchen. Celebrate the spirit of the season while supporting local businesses and the YWCA's mission.
Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission: Free
Location: YWCA Kokokahi, Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
YWCA Kokokahi
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
YWCA Kokokahi
(808) 784-1248
mmusick@ywcaoahu.org
YWCA Kokokahi
45-035 Kaneohe Bay DriveKaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 784-1248
mmusick@ywcaoahu.org