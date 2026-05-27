Christmas in July

HPAF Developing Singers and Encrantz Fellows present an evening of holiday favorites that capture the warmth, wonder, and joy of the season. A festive program blending summer aloha with a touch of holiday sparkle.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.