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Christmas in July

Christmas in July

HPAF Developing Singers and Encrantz Fellows present an evening of holiday favorites that capture the warmth, wonder, and joy of the season. A festive program blending summer aloha with a touch of holiday sparkle.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
https://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road
Kamuela , Hawaii 96743
info@hpaf.org
https://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org