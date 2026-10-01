Christina Sochor at Blue Note Hawaii

Christina Sochor – “Not a Phone In Sight” – Album Release Concert

Honolulu rising star Christina Sochor brings her band of Hawaiʻi’s finest jazz musicians to Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, November 11 for a unique show celebrating the release of her debut album, “Not a Phone In Sight.”

Signing with a national record label and selling out two concerts at Hawaiʻi Public Radio earlier this year, Sochor has made clear that in addition to possessing supreme talent, she and her music have great appeal. These accomplishments are particularly noteworthy given that Sochor is just 23 years old.

At Blue Note Hawaiʻi, Sochor, a classically trained pianist, will present a novel program. Her new album features a collection of jazz, R&B, neo-soul and gospel arrangements of contemporary hits from video games, animation and American, pop-culture, film classics. On November 11, she, her band and special guests will perform songs from the album, including music from Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, Animal Crossing and other video game classics.

Mark your calendar and join us for a night of hits! All divinely loved, yet rarely celebrated – presented like you’ve never heard before by piano phenomenon Christina Sochor and her crack band of jazz musicians.

Tickets $20-$30

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.