Chozen-ji Zen Art Show & Sale
Chozen-ji Zen Art Show & Sale
Calligraphy | Ceramics | Omamori | Books | Temple Tours | Demonstrations
Visit Chozen-ji for the one time a year the beautiful grounds are made open to the public. Zen artworks made by Chozen-ji priests and monks are available for sale, and visitors are welcome to join temple tours and demonstrations of martial arts and Japanese tea ceremony. Reservations requested to help us manage parking and crowding.
Daihonzan Chozen-ji
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Daihonzan Chozen-ji
8088458129
info@chozen-ji.org
Daihonzan Chozen-ji
3565 Kalihi StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96819
8088458129
info@chozen-ji.org