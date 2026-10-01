Celebrate National Noodle Day at Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya

National Noodle Day is Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is giving ramen lovers an extra reason to slurp.

For one day only, all Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya locations will offer a selection of ramen for just $15 before 5 p.m. — plus FREE extra noodles as an add-on with any ramen order.

Guests can choose from five $15 favorites, including Beef Sukiyaki Tonkotsu, Tanaka Rich Garlic, Tanaka Spicy, Tanaka Tori and Tanaka Spicy Creamy Vegan ramen. And for those who can’t get enough noodles, guests can add an order of extra noodles to any ramen purchase at no additional charge on National Noodle Day.

With more than 17 ramen options on the menu, including a build-your-own option, there’s a bowl for just about every craving. Signature dishes include the Tanaka Classic, made with pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, green onions, fried onions, garlic oil and a seasoned egg served with thick noodles. Another favorite is the Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, featuring vegan broth, green onions, spicy bean sprouts, spinach, atsuage tofu, crispy onions, garlic and chili oil served with kale noodles.

Founded in 2017, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya serves fresh, flavorful Japanese ramen at locations across Hawaiʻi and the Mainland. The brand currently operates seven locations in Hawaiʻi, two in Washington, three in Illinois, two in Georgia and one in Texas.

Visit www.tanakaramen.com to explore the menu and find a location.