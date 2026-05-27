Carousel
Carousel
A cornerstone of American musical theatre, Carousel follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan—two passionate, imperfect lovers whose choices resonate beyond a single lifetime. Featuring one of Broadway’s most luminous scores. Accompanied by the HPAF Orchestra.
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.
Kahilu Theatre
$40, $50, $60
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
Artist Group Info
cathikeene@gmail.com