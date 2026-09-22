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Caring With Grace

Caring With Grace

Join Wahiawa Health and Wellness Association in welcoming Melissa Bagayas, Nurse Case Manager at Navian Hawaii, for an engaging talk story session. Together, we will explore hospice and palliative care services to discover how we can best support and bring comfort to our loved ones during their final days.

Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wahiawa Health and Wellness Association (WH&WA)
808-459-2722
ashley.b@whawahiawa.org
www.whawahiawa.org

Artist Group Info

Ashley Ballesteros
ash.b@hawaii808services.com
Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission
1067 California Avenue
Wahiawa, Hawaii 96786
808-622-4320
office@wahiawahongwanji.org
https://www.wahiawashinbuddhists.org/