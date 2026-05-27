Broadway Bound
Broadway Bound
HPAF Developing Singers take center stage in a program that celebrates the journey of becoming—the ambition, vulnerability, and joy that define the path to performance.
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
Artist Group Info
cathikeene@gmail.com
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
65-1692 Kohala Mountain RoadKamuela , Hawaii 96743
info@hpaf.org