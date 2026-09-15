Brian KM French Horn and Live Electronica: The STAN Effect

Should Time Affect Nothing?! After centuries of classical music recitals, The STAN Effect is performer-composer Brian KM’s answer to what a french horn recital isn’t but could be.

He and his friendly computer, Stan explore all that’s possible when you combine the most acoustic instrument in the world with the least, pushing each one to the limits.

They are wired to have a great show!

To learn more about Brian KM and Stan, head over to @imbriankm on the platforms or visit briankm.com