Brian KM French Horn and Live Electronica: The STAN Effect
Brian KM French Horn and Live Electronica: The STAN Effect
Should Time Affect Nothing?! After centuries of classical music recitals, The STAN Effect is performer-composer Brian KM’s answer to what a french horn recital isn’t but could be.
He and his friendly computer, Stan explore all that’s possible when you combine the most acoustic instrument in the world with the least, pushing each one to the limits.
They are wired to have a great show!
To learn more about Brian KM and Stan, head over to @imbriankm on the platforms or visit briankm.com
Studio 909
$25
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Brian KM
Studio 909
909 Kapiolani BlvdHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
(808) 596-2121
studio909@musicianshawaii.com