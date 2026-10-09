Brazilian Contemporary Dance (6-week Limited Class) with Regina Lumsden at Still and Moving Center

In-Person & Live Online

October 7,14, 21, 28 & November 4, 11, 2026

Wednesday, 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Music carries memory in the body, the swing of bossa nova, the pulse of samba, the heat of salsa, the embrace of bachata. This class is an invitation to let that rhythm move through you, blending the roots of Brazilian and Latin music with the freedom of contemporary movement. We’ll explore how each rhythm asks something different of the body, samba opens the hips and the breath, bossa nova slows us into a softer sway, salsa and bachata bring connection and playful precision, and let those qualities shape our own contemporary expression.

No additional skills needed. Just your body, your breath, and your presence. This is a space to move as we are, guided by the music rather than a fixed set of steps, discovering our own way of translating rhythm into shape and feeling.