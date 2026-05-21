Botanical iPhone Photography at Lyon Arboretum

Discover tips for capturing beautiful botanical photos with your iPhone during this hands-on workshop at Lyon Arboretum.

Join us for a hands-on workshop designed for novice photographers eager to elevate their skills in botanical photography using their iPhone. This workshop offers valuable insights tailored to help you capture stunning images of plants, flowers, and nature.

The workshop will be divided into three sections:

Presentation: Learn the basics of botanical photography, including composition, lighting, color, texture, and detail.

iPhone Camera Settings Review: Explore helpful camera settings and tools to improve your images. (iPhone 14 or newer recommended.)

Guided Photo Walk: Practice your new skills while photographing the plants, flowers, and scenery throughout the Arboretum grounds.

About the Instructor

Hawkins Biggins discovered her passion for photography at age twelve and later earned her degree from the New England School of Photography in Boston. She returned to Hawaiʻi in 2008 to establish her photography business and has spent more than a decade creating compelling professional and fine art imagery.